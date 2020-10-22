Escaped Jackson County inmate captured in New Hope

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Escaped Jackson County inmate Shelby Ryan Paradise is back in-custody.
Shelby Ryan Paradise escaped the jail by climbing the 16-foot fence that’s topped with razor wire around 4:00 a.m. Thursday according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
He was taken back into custody around 11 a.m. in New Hope.
Paradise was not considered dangerous, he was being held at the jail on a probation violation related to a previous burglary charge.
After leaving the jail, deputies say Paradise fled into a wooded area north of the building.
Scottsboro Police and a K9 search unit from Limestone Correctional were called to assist deputies in the search.
Search teams were able to find a trail for Paradise leading to the Willow Street area. They believe he was driven to the New Hope area.
