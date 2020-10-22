I-65 northbound lanes reopen late Wednesday in Morgan County

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Emergency road work has been cleared in south Morgan County.
According to their ALGO Twitter account, the Alabama Department of Transportation completed work and inspection of the bridge late Wednesday night.
The bridge is located just north of Exit 318 on Interstate 65 near Flint Creek.
ORIGINAL: Both northbound lanes of I-65 near Flint Creek are shut down according to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
ALDOT reports both lanes of I-65 at the bridge over Flint Creek, just north of Exit 318 at Lacon in south Morgan County, are closed due to a hole that developed in the bridge deck.
WAFF is told repairs could go on past midnight. Traffic continues to stay backed up for miles as ALDOT crews work to get repairs done.
ALDOT first reported the closure just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Right now, traffic is being diverted to U-S highway 31 at Exit 318. Oversized loads are being rerouted to Alabama 157 northbound at Exit 310.
If you, or someone you know is driving north, consider getting off at exit 310 and head toward Eva. From there, making your way north on County Road to Highway 36 may be the best way to avoid significant delays.
These delays are going to continue for hours into the night. An ALDOT spokesman says crews expect to have the bridge fixed sometime between midnight and early tomorrow morning.
