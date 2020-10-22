Guntersville deemed part of the Tennessee RiverTown Program

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville is one of 15 Tennessee River communities selected for the inaugural Tennessee Rivertown program.
Lake Guntersville is known for its beautiful scenery, boating and fishing. Now, as a member of the Tennessee RiverTown Program, city leaders hope to attract more visitors to see for themselves.
The program is a three-stage initiative that cultivates collaboration among river communities around the Tennessee River line.
Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar said it will help increase tourism with activities such as biking, paddling and hiking along the lake.
“People will experience the entire Tennessee river system and this will be a great destination for people to stop and enjoy the city of Guntersville," said Dollar.
Dollar said the city is looking forward to collaborate with surrounding communities.
“So I think it will give us an opportunity to learn from each other and to see what works in some places and what doesn’t and then bring people to experience and enjoy the Tennessee River.”
Bridgeport, Decatur and Huntsville were also selected to be part of the program.
