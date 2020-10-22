Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard won’t receive lighter prison sentence

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former House Speaker MIke Hubbard will not receive a revised sentence for the six remaining ethics violations upheld by the Alabama Supreme Court.
Despite the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse five of the counts, it did not impact Hubbard’s overall sentence.
Last month, Hubbard’s defense team petitioned the judge to reconsider the sentence.
Thursday afternoon, the judge issued an order affirming the 4-year split sentence, which must be served day-for-day.
Hubbard will remain in the Russell County Jail until he’s processed into the Department of Corrections.
