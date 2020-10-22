FBI, U.S. Space and Rocket Center join to support U.S. Cyber Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders from the FBI and U.S. Space and Rocket Center came together on Wednesday morning to enter a joint agreement in support of U.S. Cyber Camp.
U.S. Cyber Camp is the newest of the four STEM camp programs at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
FBI Associate Director Paul Abbate and USSRC Executive Director and CEO Louie Ramirez signed a Memorandum of Understanding in support of U.S. Cyber Camp on Wednesday morning.
U.S. Cyber Camp was first held in 2017 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The camp is designed to provide students education in computer science and cyber security.
With the agreement, comes help from the FBI in curriculum development for the camp, to include realistic cyber scenarios and real-life responses.
U.S. Cyber Camp students will also hear from subject matter experts and and get to tour the FBI facilities at Redstone Arsenal.
The FBI also wants to make sure campers know about its cyber programs and cyber-focused career opportunities.
“This Memorandum of Understanding is formalizing the FBI’s interest in Cyber Camp,” said Ramirez. “Just as our Space Camp students learn about space exploration and the careers that support it, with the FBI’s help, our cyber program will educate students about the exciting and important field of cyber security and what it takes to be part of our nation’s top cyber-crime fighting agency.”
“In today’s complex cyber environment, partnerships at every level are absolutely essential,” said Abbate. “We’re in the fight against cyber threats together and we won’t succeed without each other. We’re very pleased at this opportunity to partner with the USSRC to cultivate a new generation of cyber talent.”
“The Birmingham Division of the FBI has been working with U.S. Space & Rocket Center leadership since the inception of U.S. Cyber Camp, and today’s Memorandum of Understanding solidifies the FBI’s partnership,” said Johnnie Sharp, Birmingham Special Agent in Charge. “It is my hope that this agreement and our partnership will encourage young people from across America to consider the FBI and service to their country as a career.”
Today’s Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center confirms the FBI’s commitment to developing future STEM professional talent and leadership to help carry out the FBI’s mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.
