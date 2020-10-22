Decatur Police arrest man facing over 30 outstanding warrants across the Tennessee Valley

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man wanted on dozens of charges is now in custody.
Throughout 2020, the Decatur Police Department received multiple reports of ATVs and motorcycles recklessly riding through neighborhoods in the northwest portion of the city. The suspect fled authorities multiple times following earlier reports. The rider was suspected by police to be Harold Crawford.
In October, the Decatur Vice & Narcotics Unit was tasked with locating Crawford in reference to 29 outstanding warrants.
On Thursday, Decatur Police arrested Harold Crawford after a brief foot pursuit. Crawford was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was charged with attempting to flee/elude as well as his 29 misdemeanor warrants with Decatur Police Department.
Crawford faces four felony warrants with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and one felony warrant with Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Crawford is currently being held with no bond.
