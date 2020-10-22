Crime Stoppers: Best Buy bandit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Our crime of the week occurred on Tuesday, September 29th at Best Buy on University Drive.
According to Huntsville Police, the offender entered the store and removed an amplifier from the box and concealed it underneath his shirt. The offender then passed all points of sale and left the store with the merchandise in tow.
Loss prevention personnel advised the same individual has stolen property from the store at other times.
Video surveillance shows the offender to be a white male wearing jeans and a multi-striped shirt.
Do you have nay information on who this Best Buy bandit is?
If you have a tip about any of this Best Buy bandit, call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
