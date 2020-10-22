Athens City School Board approves $250,000 separation with superintendent

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - In June 2020, Athens City School superintendent Tray Holladay was placed on administrative leave after federal agents raided his home.
Now, the Athens City School Board of Education has unanimously approved a $250,000 separation agreement with Holladay.
In the four months that the investigation has been underway, the school system says they have fully cooperated with a federal investigation, and, per the superintendent’s contract, has continued to pay Holladay’s salary and related benefits.
The investigation remains ongoing and confidential at the request of federal officials. The Board has not been informed of a date certain for the conclusion of the investigation. Dr. Holladay has almost 2 years remaining on his superintendent contract.
Thursday night the Athens City School Board announced that they are going forward in making changes in the district’s leadership.
After a full review of the situation and the uncertainties of the circumstances, the board of education believes it is both timely and appropriate to make a change in leadership as it is in the best interest of Athens City Schools.
Officials say this settlement payment resolves and eliminates any further compensation and other expenses which may have otherwise been obliged to pay related to the matter and provides a financial savings and more certainty for financial obligations under Dr. Holladay’s employment contract.
Holladay’s tenure as superintendent will end on October 31.
The Board says they will begin the process and timeline for posting and selecting a new superintendent within the next few weeks. They anticipate to have a new superintendent in place very soon.
