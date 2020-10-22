Another sunny, warm, and humid day ahead of weekend rain chances.

Happy Thursday! Today looks like a carbon copy of Tuesday & Wednesday.
Mother Nature must be lazy because she has been using the copy and paste shortcut on her weather making keyboard this week. We’re waking up with low 60s again this morning and we are looking at nearly the same kind of midday and afternoon as we had Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas of fog again this morning too, but nothing is widespread. A few clouds will be possible again today along with sunshine and that will last all day long. That sun, along with a south or southeast wind, will again allow for high temperatures for to make it past 80-degrees. That is around ten degrees above our average for this time of the year.
The pattern will be much more unsettled as we push into the weekend. Moisture in the Gulf will move into the Valley as we move into Friday and that will bring in the threat at some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. This could me a wet evening for those football games. These will be hit or miss for most, but may still bring a downpour for some. Rain is possible again on Saturday, but I am not expected either day to be a washout. Sunday looks like the best day to be outdoors as we should dry up by the morning or midday. The warm and muggy weather will carry through the weekend into early next week before another round of cold fronts comes through bringing bigger changes as we get closer to Halloween.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.