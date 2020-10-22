Another sunny, warm, and humid day ahead of weekend rain chances.

The pattern will be much more unsettled as we push into the weekend. Moisture in the Gulf will move into the Valley as we move into Friday and that will bring in the threat at some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. This could me a wet evening for those football games. These will be hit or miss for most, but may still bring a downpour for some. Rain is possible again on Saturday, but I am not expected either day to be a washout. Sunday looks like the best day to be outdoors as we should dry up by the morning or midday. The warm and muggy weather will carry through the weekend into early next week before another round of cold fronts comes through bringing bigger changes as we get closer to Halloween.