Another day in the 80s

For your afternoon, we can expect to see clearing skies and conditions becoming mostly sunny.
Highs will once again be in the lower 80s.
Tonight, mostly clear conditions with lows remaining on the warm and muggy side.
We start off your Friday humid, and in the 60s with rain on the way.
Scattered showers move in for late Friday afternoon, becoming more widespread by that drive home.
We could also see a few thunderstorms fire up with this as well.
Rain will hang around going into early Saturday morning, but then break apart going into late morning and afternoon. Rain will linger off to the east of I-65 for the evening on Saturday.
Sunday, as of now, seems to be the better day for any outdoor plans.
Rolling into your next workweek and the extended forecast… Things are looking warm with highs still in the 80s and upper 70s. Rain will stay in the forecast for a good portion of the next 10 days.
