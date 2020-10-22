19 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Limestone Correctional Facility

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) continues to test inmates at state correctional facilities.
After testing at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week, 19 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
According to ADOC, all 19 cases are inmates, no new staff members have tested positive at this time.
All the new positive cases include inmates who are both symptomatic, and asymptomatic.
Officials say quarantine protocols are being held in place, or new ones are being implemented as recommended by ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director.
For the latest, comprehensive COVID-19 testing data and newly released information related to the correctional system, please visit the ADOC website: http://www.doc.alabama.gov/covid19news
