Warming to the 80s for your Wednesday afternoon

Sunny and mostly clear for your afternoon with temperatures reaching into the lower 80s for the high.
Our warming trend continues with hot and muggy afternoons rolling into your Thursday and Friday. Dry for today and tomorrow, but rain moves in as we go into your Friday afternoon.
The 80s look to hold on until Friday, then drop back into the 70s for the weekend. Rain will spill over into your Saturday morning and afternoon, but looks to move out by the evening. Sunday will be dry with lingering clouds.
The 70s settle over the valley for next week, with rain sticking in the forecast. By late next week, we will be talking about the 60s moving back in and cooler starts to the day.
Overall, your extended forecast is a mixed bag with the 80s, rain, and the 60s all making an appearance.
