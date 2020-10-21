Two local pastors, activist group ask Albertville City leaders to remove confederate monument and flag

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An activist group in Albertville is hoping to convince the City Council that the Marshall County Confederate monument needs to be moved.
On Monday, October 19th, members of a local protest group called Say Their Names Alabama planned to join their voices with Pastors Ben Alford and Brad Williams at the Albertville City Council meeting.
They hoped to gain support from the council for the relocation of the county’s confederate monument.
To their surprise, the meeting was postponed.
According to the City Clerk, it was because the city did not give proper seven-day public notice of a bond refund issue.
“So, it’s been very frustrating, you know we’ve had demonstrations at the courthouse, I think they’ve run their course; they were good when we started but I don’t see them moving any further. So now it’s a good time to get people together to talk rather than yelling at each other," said Pastor Alford.
Pastor Williams said he decided to step in after several of his black church members came to him wanting to see change on racial injustices.
“It doesn’t represent the interest of everyone in our community, especially the black community. This is a place they go to receive justice; this is a place they go to to be heard and when you walk up on the steps and see the confederate flag there you just feel like you won’t receive it there or be welcomed," said Williams.
On Monday, October 26th at 6:30 p.m. pastor Alford and pastor Williams will propose a resolution to remove the confederate monument and flag during the city council meeting.
That resolution would call for the monument to be moved to a civil war cemetery, or the Albertville Museum.
