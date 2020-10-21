Straight to Ale temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 1:40 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Straight to Ale Brewing is temporarily closing following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The brewery announced on Facebook it will close for cleaning crews to deep clean the facility. All staff that made contact with the positive employee are currently going through the testing process. Employees will be required to have proof of a negative result to be able to return to work.

The brewery plans to reopen following the sanitizing process and the return of enough employees with verified negative tests.

