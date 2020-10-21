Search underway for 2 women in Bankhead National Forest

Search underway for 2 women in Bankhead National Forest
Bankhead National Forest in Double Springs (Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan | October 21, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 10:11 PM

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search and rescue operation for two women within Bankhead National Forest.

Around 9:15 Wednesday night the Sheriff’s office created a post on their Facebook page that they were searching for two adult females in the area.

Sheriff’s Multi-Agency SAR are conducting search and rescue operations within the Bankhead National Forest for 2 adult...

Posted by Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

They say the search includes ground teams and aviation support with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency - ALEA Aviation Unit.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with WAFF for updates both online and on-air.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.