Road to recovery continues for one hit-and-run victim

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 24, award-winning local athlete Josh Whitehead was seriously injured after a car hit him while riding his bike near Zierdt and Martin Road.
Whitehead’s ordinary bike trip left him with a broken back, a dislocated shoulder and a partially-collapsed lung.
It’s been almost four months since the incident and still no arrests have been made in the case.
Whitehead has been recovering slowly but surely, staying active and sharing his story to raise awareness about roadway safety.
The elite athlete switches off between running and bicycling, but on the day of his accident, he happened to be on two wheels.
“I was back to bicycling, which was one of my original interest’s as a sport," Whitehead said. "I started cycling at age 12 or so with my dad.”
Whitehead says the weather was clear, the roads were dry and he was well-lit on the day of the hit-and-run.
“I had lots of lights on me and my bike…ya know, LEDs and flashing multicolor things, it’s impossible to miss.”
He was still hit from behind, though. Next came reconstruction surgery on his shoulder, two months in a back brace, and months in a sling.
If he hadn’t been wearing a helmet, Whitehead thinks his injuries would have been much worse.
“I know for the Huntsville community we have lots of runners like myself and lots of cyclists like myself," Whitehead said. "Definitely encourage everybody to try to be as safe as possible. Gotta make sure you have good protective equipment if you are doing that or anything else.”
The driver who hit Whitehead never stopped or went back to check on him. According to the Huntsville Police Department, drivers of hit-and-runs rarely come forward.
“I know I’m not the only one here in the area who has had hit-and-run incidents with drivers in the area," Whitehead said. "Just fortunate that I survived and looks like I’m on a good path to recovery.”
Whitehead has taken first place in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run nine of the 13 times he’s competed.
Unfortunately, he was not able to run this year, but he did walk the virtual 5K with his wife and says he’ll be ready for next year.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.