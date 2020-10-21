Records for voter turnout being broken left and right ahead of Nov. 3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Absentee ballots are the talk of the town as more than 100,000 have already been returned just 13 days before the election.
Secretary of State John Merrill said, as of Tuesday, Oct. 20, more than 205,000 absentee ballots have been requested and more than 135,000 of those have been returned.
Those 135,000 returned ballots are now safely with election officials in each county. Merrill said they’ll be in a secure lock box until the morning of election day.
With so much time still left before the election, Merrill said there’s a chance we could reach as high as 250,000 absentee votes returned, with around 300,000 requested. This would destroy the old record of 89,000 absentee votes returned.
Merrill said for those who plan to vote absentee but haven’t requested a ballot yet, you need to do it ASAP.
“The day to be concerned about on whether or not you have enough time is not October 29, October 30, November the 2," he said. "It’s October the 20, October the 21, when you can still do something about it. The closer you get to the deadline, the more in danger you are of forfeiting your opportunity because of the choice you’ve made.”
Merrill said you need to keep an eye on deadlines, October 29 is the last day to request an absentee ballot app, November 2 is the last day to return your absentee ballot in person and the last day to return your absentee ballot by mail is Noon on November 3.
As with absentee, Merrill said we’re also expecting huge numbers of voters in person, as well.
Merrill said his office is predicting 68 to 75 percent of registered voters in Alabama will vote this year, that translates to about 2.5 to 2.8 million people. That would crush the record for Alabama voter turnout made back in 2016 which was 2.1 million people.
But, on top of larger turnout than ever before, this election also comes with more precaution than ever before.
For those of you who voted in either of the first two elections this year, you’ve seen the face masks, sanitizer and PPE, all of that costs money.
“What we’ve done is we’ve offered the option for every county to take advantage of additional resources, in the form of human resources, additional equipment whatever they need. We are providing it at no cost to the counties,” Merrill said.
The funds for this comes from about $6.5 million in CARES Act money and $1.3 million from the Merrill’s office.
