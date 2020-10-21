National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday!
Marshall County Sheriff Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said according to statistics, 9 million Americans misused prescription medications last year.
He said it is his office’s goal to ensure that they collect as many prescription drugs as possible this year to protect kids.
Deputies will be onsite at Walmart locations in Marshall County to assist anyone dropping off medications.
“Ultimately, the goal is to make sure this medication doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. We would hate to see family members; young children get a hold of the medication and this way it will be disposed of properly," said Guthrie.
If you would like to dispose of any of your medication you may visit any Walmart in Marshall County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.
