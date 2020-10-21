Morgan County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ongoing COVID-19 phone scam

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of the Tennessee Valley are being targeted by scammers promising COVID-19 relief.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a caller requesting residents to purchase gift cards in exchange for more money. The caller also asks for sensitive information from targeted residents.
The Sheriff’s Office suggests hanging up on any call expected to be a scam. They additionally encourage all residents to be aware of providing any sensitive information such as social security and license numbers over the phone to unknown numbers.
