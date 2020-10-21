Morgan County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ongoing COVID-19 phone scam

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ongoing COVID-19 phone scam
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 21, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 11:20 AM

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of the Tennessee Valley are being targeted by scammers promising COVID-19 relief.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a caller requesting residents to purchase gift cards in exchange for more money. The caller also asks for sensitive information from targeted residents.

[SCAM ALERT] Residents have reported being contacted by a caller who states they are FEMA offering COVID-19 Relief....

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office suggests hanging up on any call expected to be a scam. They additionally encourage all residents to be aware of providing any sensitive information such as social security and license numbers over the phone to unknown numbers.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.