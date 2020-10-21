More humidity, sunshine, and warmth today before rain chances this weekend

Happy Wednesday! The warmer than normal temps we have seen all week will continue today!
Mother Nature is using the ol' copy and paste shortcut on her weather making keyboard this week. Once again it is warm and muggy start to the day. Much of the Valley is in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning and we are looking at nearly the same kind of midday and afternoon. Some areas of fog too, but nothing widespread. Expecting mostly sunny skies with a few passing all day today and you can expect nearly the same for Thursday too.. That sun, along with a south or southeast wind, will again allow for high temperatures for this today and Thursday to climb past 80-degrees. That is eight to fourteen degrees above our average for this time of the year.
What is a little more unclear is the forecast for this weekend. A low pressure system in the Gulf will transport more moisture into the Valley as we move into Friday and that will bring in the threat at some scattered showers and storms. These will be possible Friday and Saturday, but I am not expected either day to be a washout. If I had to pick a day for outdoor plans, I would say that Sunday is your best day for that. By early next week we will see another front with more rainfall, but also much cooler air to close out the month.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.