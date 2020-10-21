More humidity, sunshine, and warmth today before rain chances this weekend

Mother Nature is using the ol' copy and paste shortcut on her weather making keyboard this week. Once again it is warm and muggy start to the day. Much of the Valley is in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning and we are looking at nearly the same kind of midday and afternoon. Some areas of fog too, but nothing widespread. Expecting mostly sunny skies with a few passing all day today and you can expect nearly the same for Thursday too.. That sun, along with a south or southeast wind, will again allow for high temperatures for this today and Thursday to climb past 80-degrees. That is eight to fourteen degrees above our average for this time of the year.