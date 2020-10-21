Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth tests positive for COVID-19; still against mask mandate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Now, Will Ainsworth is in quarantine in his Guntersville home.
The Lieutenant Governor got his rapid test results Wednesday. Fortunately, his wife and three children tested negative.
Ainsworth says he is feeling pretty normal, overall. He says he got tested after learning a fellow church member tested positive, but says everyone was wearing masks and six feet apart.
That is important to know, since Ainsworth has been vocal about individual choice, and has said we should not have a mask mandate.
Even after his positive test his opinion hasn’t changed.
Two-hundred people in a room, many not wearing masks; that was the scene at a Trump Rally we covered in Athens on September 24.
Lt. Governor Ainsworth, one of the keynote speakers that night, said the following when he got to the mic.:
“I don’t know about y’all, but I am tired of having to put that mask on and I will continue to fight in Alabama for personal responsibility and individuals getting to make their decision on that," Ainsworth said.
Now that Ainsworth has tested positive for Coronavirus, did he have a change of heart, or does he still feel Alabama does not need a mask mandate?
“I’ve been consistent that I believe we don’t need a mandate, and that’s still my position," Ainsworth said.
Throughout the pandemic we’ve talked to many people who agree.
Governor Ivey has even been sued over enforcing a mask order.
But Ainsworth wants to be clear, he believes Alabamians should do everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I certainly encourage people to wear masks because it works, or at least I think it does and I will certainly continue to wear one after this as well," he said.
Governor Ivey echoed the importance of continuing to wear masks.
Her statement says in part " Even as we have seen progress in our state, COVID-19 continues to be prevalent, and I remind every Alabamian to remain diligent."
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.