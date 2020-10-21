I-65 northbound lanes closed

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both northbound lanes of I-65 near Flint Creek are shut down according to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
ALDOT reports both lanes of I-65 at the bridge over Flint Creek, just north of Exit 318 at Lacon in south Morgan County, are closed due to a hole that developed in the bridge deck.
Crews are working to repair the bridge and say they anticipate having I-65 northbound reopened sometime early tomorrow morning.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Portable signals are in place to assist with diversion of northbound traffic to U.S. 31 at Exit 318.
Oversize loads will be rerouted to Alabama 157 northbound at Exit 310.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.