Humidity follows us into the evening

Humid and hot out there, with another day of 80 degree temperatures.
We are currently trending above average by nearly 10 degrees, and we are going to stick with those warm temperatures even headed into the overnight hours.
Lows are in the 60s, giving us warm and muggy starts to the day.
Your Thursday is looking pretty much identical to today, with highs once again in the lower 80s, and overnight temperatures sticking to the 60s.
We see a little change in the trend going into Friday with rain moving in, although our temperatures look to remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered, but persistent, rain will limit any outdoor plans for the evening.
Saturday, we will see the 70s for highs with rain sticking to the morning and afternoon’s forecast. By late evening on Saturday, rain will be on its way out giving us clearing skies for your Sunday.
Our dry spell will not last very long with more rain for early next week.
