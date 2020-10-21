Hit-and-runs in Madison County are common, here’s how you should react if involved

“So say it’s just two people involved in an accident and one person doesn’t have insurance and that’s what they are worried about," Woods said. "You are going to cause more trouble and you are going to be in more legal trouble by leaving because now you have got an additional charge outside of getting a citation for insurance and maybe having to go through civil court and pay that out of your pocket. Right now it may cost you some time and money, but later on you could be arrested for that.”