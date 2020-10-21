Hit-and-runs in Madison County are common, here’s how you should react if involved

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Madison County, hit-and-run accidents are common and can have serious consequences for everyone involved.
Huntsville Police officers respond to multiple hit-and-run calls every week. Sometimes it’s simply a fender bender involving a parked car, but other times it’s more serious, like what happened to Josh Whitehead, a local athlete who was seriously injured after a car struck him while was bicycling.
The driver who hit Whitehead never stopped or went back to check on him.
Huntsville Police Officer Jeremy Woods, who works in the Traffic Services Unit, says drivers often flee from the scene out of fear.
In other words, the driver may have ulterior reasons for not wanting to contact the police.
For example, he or she may be driving with a revoked or suspended license, or may not have car insurance.
If you are ever the victim of a hit-and-run, you can follow Woods' key guidelines.
First, never try to follow the driver who hit you. Instead, be a good witness.
“Pull over, get a good description. Look at everything around you and look at everything you can of that vehicle,” Woods said. “Get a good description of what you can whether it be a tag number even if it’s partial, a bumper sticker, maybe there’s a customization to the vehicle, the color… What the damage on that vehicle is and what the damage on yours is.”
If you are not able to see the car before it flees, Woods says to write down what happened, step-by-step.
As the victim, you are the first-hand account of what happened and an officer may even have you write a witness statement.
On the other hand, if you are ever in an accident and consider leaving the scene, Woods encourages you to think about the consequences beforehand.
“So say it’s just two people involved in an accident and one person doesn’t have insurance and that’s what they are worried about," Woods said. "You are going to cause more trouble and you are going to be in more legal trouble by leaving because now you have got an additional charge outside of getting a citation for insurance and maybe having to go through civil court and pay that out of your pocket. Right now it may cost you some time and money, but later on you could be arrested for that.”
If you flee the scene of an accident even if no one was hurt, you’ll still be charged with a misdemeanor.
If any victims are hurt, it becomes a felony.
Ultimately, Woods says the consequences of the incident are generally less severe if you remain on the scene.
