High school students step up and work the polls this election season

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The call is out for young people to step up and serve as poll workers in this year’s election.
Poll workers are often older Alabamians, but some of those seasoned volunteers are reluctant because of the pandemic.
This year, polling places will look different. Social distancing will be and place, and more young people will be working the polls.
High school students are helping to fill a need. Poll workers are usually older adults who are at a higher risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19.
Alabama allows 16 and 17-year-old high school students to help others cast their ballots.
These students are embracing a role in politics, even before they are old enough to vote.
“I am kind of getting a taste of what it’ll be like in the next four years to vote,” said Anna Grace Morrow.
“I think younger people working the poll sets an example for younger students to once they turn 18 to go and vote even though they aren’t 18 yet. It’s that example to go and serve their community after they turn 18,” said Lauren Vance.
They also said that one of their teachers encouraged them to get involved.
