Gov. Ivey authorizes Huntsville to fly flags at half-staff in remembrance of Eula Battle

Mrs. Battle was a beloved member of the city of Huntsville and was highly respected by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Her passion for education was evident in all that she did in and outside of the classroom. For over three decades she taught and inspired our youngest learners, and then after retiring, she took her devotion to education a step further by establishing the commendable Free 2 Teach program. As a native Huntsvillian, she truly cared about making a difference in her community, and therefore, took an active role in many service organizations, garnering much admiration.