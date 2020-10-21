Deputies: DNA links two suspects to armed robbery case

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies say DNA testing has linked two men to an armed robbery at a Dollar General.
The crime happened at the store on Highway 36 and Gum Springs Cutoff Road in July of 2018.
Now, deputies have issued warrants for two men.
28 year old Steven Kennedy of Birmingham has been in the Etowah County Jail on unrelated charges for nearly two years. According to jail records, he’s being held on 3 counts of robbery and is also facing charges in Jefferson County that have prevented him from being given a bond. Morgan County deputies said in a social media post that Kennedy is also a suspect in a homicide case.
28 year old Raymond Esters is still on the loose. Deputies say he’s also believed to have been involved in a shootout with law enforcement in Jefferson County earlier this year.
If you have any information on Esters' location, call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.
