Caleb Brooks soon to be on a transplant list

This transplant will be a lot. So many things have to go perfectly right for everything to work out. Caleb will go through so much after transplant trying to get his body back to normal. God knows every need and every worry, but prayers always help too! With his transplant also means that someone will be losing their life. I pray that they know Jesus and can celebrate healing Caleb in heaven. I pray for their family and loved ones who will be mourning their loss. I know God will comfort them and help heal their hearts."