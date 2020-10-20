A youth mega-center is coming to Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals non-profit is working on a new youth center, a mega-center that is.
The group already has a building in Sheffield, but they need some help getting it ready and turning it into a safe space.
“We try to bring hope and restoration to individuals whether its youth or adults in our community,” said founder Dewayne Malone.
That is one of the goals of the non-profit ‘Rescue Me Project’.
Another goal is to raise $175,000 to renovate the project’s new home. It’s the old Southwest Elementary School building in Sheffield.
“This building is going to be not only a special place for this community, but for the youth that pass through here. They’re going to become champions. They are going to become excellent and their lives are going to be forever transformed,” said Derek Robinson.
In order to transform lives, the building needs a new roof and work on the inside.
Some of the work has already started, but there’s more to be done. The building already has classrooms, a gym, and a library.
“The major portion of that money will go toward reroofing this building. There are some other things that need to be done as well, and we believe that it is all achievable,” said Robison.
If everything comes together, this new youth mega-center should be open in January!
“This is going to be a hub that will really bring unity. Not only does the community need that, but I think it’ll be a good blueprint for the entire nation, and its an opportunity for kids to come to a place to have fun and learn at the same time,” said Malone.
