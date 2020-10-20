Warm, dry, and muggy until the weekend

Happy Tuesday! If you liked Monday, then you’re in for another great day today!
It is another warm and muggy start to the day today. Much of the Valley is in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning under clear skies. Expecting mostly sunny skies all day today and really each day this week until Friday. That sun, along with a south or southeast wind, will allow for much warmer weather than normal all week long. High temperatures for this afternoon, along with Wednesday and Thursday, will be in the low 80s for a majority of the Valley.
This weekend is when we will start to see some changes with our next weather maker bringing the threat at some rain and unsettled weather. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the amount of rain we will see this weekend along with the timing of it all. I don’t expect to see a weekend washout by any means, but there may be some periods of delays this weekend due to rain. Keep checking back for more information throughout the rest of this week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
