Two hotels possibly coming to Huntsville leaves neighborhood residents outraged

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two new hotels could possibly be coming to west Huntsville, but instead of being excited about the possible growth, many residents in a nearby neighborhood are outraged.
Those same residents took their outrage to a zoning meeting on Tuesday.
Our crews caught up with resident Lawana Beard before the meeting. She said the view from her bedroom window is of her favorite walking trails, a view that Beard said gives her peace. She also said it’s something she’s had since she moved in her house 44 years ago.
Soon, that scenic view could change with two new hotels that were proposed to the city from a developer.
A developer is seeking zoning approval from the city of Huntsville to build two hotels on Premiere Drive right by the Sherwood Park neighborhood. Beard said she is against this idea.
“It will change the integrity of the neighborhood," Beard said. "There will be added noise, added light, everything.”
Beard says this wouldn’t just impact her, but the whole neighborhood. A group of about a dozen neighbors went to Tuesday’s zoning meeting to share their same feelings.
On the other hand, those pushing for this hotel feel it will benefit the community as a whole.
One of the speakers working to help bring the hotels to Huntsville said he feels they would be a great addition.
“We would have a privacy fence and a sound barrier landscape on the proposal,” he added.
The developer asked for a continuance, where he will come back to zoning again in 30 days.
