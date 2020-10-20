Scottsboro High School forfeits football game due to COVID-19

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Wildcats will forfeit their football game against Pell City this Friday. The decision comes after a coach tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Doctor Jose Reyes confirms two other coaches and four students were also exposed following the coach’s positive test result.
Scottsboro School administrators learned Sunday that a varsity football coach tested positive for coronavirus.
Football practice was canceled on Monday and the Director of Student Support Services, the school nurse and school staff conducted contact tracing using COVID protocols.
As a result, two other coaches and 4 students were notified to begin their quarantine process.
Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes says as a safety precaution, he decided to cancel Friday’s football game.
Dr. Reyes says the school district still plans to play next week’s final home game against Fyffe.
“We have over 100 band members in Scottsboro city, 28 cheerleaders, we have their families and their grandparents and things of that nature. So, we want to make a decision to incorporate all of those groups.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.