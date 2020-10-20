The Scottsboro Boys Museum; Learning about the past, looking to the future

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A museum dedicated to telling the story of one of north Alabama’s darkest moments is preparing to expand.
WAFF talked with the curator of the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center to learn more about the history behind the museum, and the plans they have for it.
For the past ten years, the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center has shined a spotlight on racial injustice.
The Center’s mission is to commemorate the lives and legacies of nine young African American men who were falsely accused of raping two white women in the 1930s.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the museum’s founding, which was formerly a church. Curators plan to mark the occasion by recreating the courtroom where the Scottsboro Boys were put on trial.
“The real life mannequins were the most expensive part, and they are life-like, so you will see them the way they would look in the 1930′s.”
In order to help see this project come to life, the city donated $20,000 towards the project. The money will cover all the initial startup costs for the design.
“This project gives another piece of history that people can come look at, it should draw more of a crowd, and it’s also preserving our history.”
Museum Director Sheila Washington says the renovation will go through 18 different phases and include other Civil Rights leaders.
“We’re going to have a wall for Langston Hughes who was a great poet and wrote poetry for the Scottsboro boys and even came here during the trials of the Scottsboro Boys.”
Most importantly, Washington says with the help of the community, she is hopeful to keep history alive and continue to raise awareness.
We are told renovations will begin in late November.
“People are still interested in this story, authors are still writing about it, this is the first civil rights movement. This is the case that brought justice in the courtroom for anyone, this is the case that gave you the right to have a lawyer to know your case, and to be tried by people of your peers and not by one race.”
