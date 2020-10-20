More 80s before rain chances increase for the end of the week

Earlier cloud cover has begun to thin out and will continue to do so during the later evening hours.
A southerly wind overnight should keep temperatures on the mild side in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Wednesday with highs again reaching the upper 80s with a light southeastern breeze. Humidity will start to creep up by Thursday with highs again in the lower 80s.
We are still tracking a cold front that will swing through North Alabama on Friday. This cold front will likely bring scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area for Friday afternoon through Friday night. Scattered off and on rainfall looks to be possible on Saturday with cooler high temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Saturday should not be a total washout but plan on some delays in any outdoor plans.
Sunday is looking drier with isolated showers still possible, highs will be in the middle 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Looking into to next work week, rain showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday depending on the speed of the next system, there is some uncertainty still at this time so please check back for updates on-air, online and on your WAFF 48 Weather app.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.