Local High School students temporarily return to virtual learning

LEIGHTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning on October 21st, students at Colbert County High School (CCHS) will once again attend classes from home.
CCHS made the announcement on Tuesday that all students will return to virtual school for 14 days, October 21st through November 2nd, due to several teachers being in quarantine.
School officials said this is for CHHS students only, all faculty and staff will report to school as usual. Students are expected to return to school on November 3rd.
According to a statement from CHHS, teachers are making plans for students to receive their work by Chromebook, or by paper packets for the next two weeks.
School officials say they will also be distributing lunches and school work on Wednesdays, for the time being. This is a safety precaution for everyone involved due to contact tracing outside of the school.
Extracurricular events will continue as planned.
