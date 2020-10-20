Investigators still seek origin of fatal fire in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are still looking into the cause of an industrial fire that killed a man last week.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, firefighters were still on the scene of the Right Solutions building on Northington Court Monday, dousing hot spots - five days after the fire began. The investigators say the company supplies industrial equipment like cleaning supplies and paper products, which may have fueled the fire.
Florence Fire Chief Jeff Perkins says they don’t have a clear cause for the incident just yet. “They have the state and insurance workers in, working together on it.” Perkins told the Daily, “They are waiting on an electrical engineer to come in, as well,” he added. “You have to look at everything, the overall picture of everything.”
34 year old Justin Ross was killed in the fire. His body was discovered in a rest room near the front of the building. It’s been sent to a state forensics lab for an autopsy.
