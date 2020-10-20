Harvest man identified in fatal car wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Harvest man.
According to ALEA troopers, the wreck occurred on Baltimore Hill Road, just one mile east of Huntsville, aroung 3:30 a.m. on October 20th.
Steven Kenneth Ronk, 34, was killed when the 2002 Ford Ranger he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and caught fire.
Ronk was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
