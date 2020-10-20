Friends remember Eula Battle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People across north Alabama are remembering the first lady of Huntsville, Eula Battle.
Mayor Tommy Battle’s wife died from cancer on October 20th.
She was a mother, grandmother, community leader, teacher, and the co-founder of an educational non-profit.
She left the politics to Tommy, but was all about people, especially, little people.
Eula loved children. For more than 30 years she was a schoolteacher, even taking home the high honors of Madison County Teacher of the Year in 2000.
Eula Battle was the co-founder of Free 2 Teach, a non-profit group that supplies free school materials to local teachers. She started by filling her own garage with binders donated by local defense contractors and the stockpile grew from there.
To date, Free 2 Teach has distributed more than $7 million in supplies and materials to Huntsville area teachers.
Eula Battle had so many friends. They will remember her for her robust laugh and her draw to help those in need friends and strangers alike.
“Town is not going to be the same,” said longtime friend Judy Gattis. “You will hear that all week. She was there for so many people.”
“Just a really special person, who cared about people, especially children,” said Reverend Charles Gattis.
As a Huntsville native, Eula Battle was involved in activities and organizations throughout her lifetime, but nothing was more important than her family.
“The way her face would light up talking about her grandson George,” said Judy smiling. “It was always not her; she was always that type of person who wanted to feel and touch with you.”
Despite her ongoing battle with lung cancer, Eula still put other’s first. She was always willing to serve her church and community, or offer prayers to someone in need.
She’ll be remembered for being a genuine friend, someone others strive to be like, a friend you wanted in your corner.
“She cared about this community that we are a part of. She loved Huntsville,” said Charles.
Besides her loving husband Tommy, Eula leaves behind a son and his wife and two grandsons.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Free 2 Teach or the Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntsville.
