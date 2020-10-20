Doug Jones, Tommy Tuberville ads spark debate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are just two weeks away from Election Day, and candidates are trying to capture your vote and your attention.
But how much in the political ads you see are true?
“He wants to eliminate the affordable care act in the middle of the pandemic. That would end protections for those with preexisting medical conditions."
That’s straight from one political advertisement.
Madison County Republican party chair Brad Taylor is defending Tuberville saying this ad doesn’t tell the whole story.
Taylor says Republicans agree the Affordable Care Act needs to end, but that people wont be left high and dry.
“On September 24 President Trump signed an executive order that specifically protected preexisting conditions and he also said that any healthcare reform that crossed his desk must include protections of those pre-existing conditions," Taylor said.
Former congressman Parker Griffith actually voted against the Affordable Care Act, but says Tuberville only mirroring President Trump.
“He knows Trump is very, very popular in Alabama. So he is going to say and do whatever Trump does,” Griffith said.
And there’s this ad that says: “He’s [Doug Jones] so extreme he supports abortion up until birth."
Doug Jones called that statement a complete lie.
“He voted against the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act which would have banned late term abortions,” Taylor said.
What the ad doesn’t explain is Jones supports abortion in the instance of rape or risk to life of the mother.
“Jones' position is the majority of physicians position, ie, no one wants to take a life regardless, but if it’s to save the mother’s life, or incest, etc. there are things that require an exception," Griffith said.
