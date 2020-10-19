Warmer 80s and more sun for the week ahead

Cloud cover will thin out overnight with a southerly wind keeping temperatures mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Another fantastic Fall day is expected on Tuesday with high temperatures overachieving by reaching the lower 80s. This pleasant weather pattern will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday with more sun and above average temperatures in the low 80s.
We are tracking a cold front that will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms to North Alabama on Friday afternoon. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will also be possible on Saturday and should clear out by Saturday evening, highs on Saturday will be in the low to middle 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Isolated rain will be possible for Sunday with highs again in the 70s.
More rain chance will start off next week on Monday with temps tending below average in the upper 60s.
