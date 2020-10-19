UPDATE: Athens fatal wreck; Woman charged with manslaughter

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was charged with Manslaughter and Driving Under the Influence after a nearly month long investigation.
The Athens Police Department has been investigating the cause of a deadly three-car crash that occurred on September 22.
Tonyia Shepard was driving south on U.S. Highway 31 when she rear-ended a car that was stopped for a red light at the intersection of Huntsville Browns Ferry Rd.
Twenty-two year-old Elizabeth Tucker was driving the car struck by Shepard and was killed, her younger sister was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.
Detective Kelly Fussell obtained two arrest warrants for Shepard, a 43 year-old resident of northeast Huntsville.
Shepard is charged with one count of Manslaughter and one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. She was booked at Athens Police Department then placed into the Limestone County Jail to await bond.
No additional information is available in this on-going investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.