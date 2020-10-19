UAH President apologizes face to face with 17-year-old verbally abused by campus cops

“It was once he approached the car, ‘do you have any drugs or weapons?’ That escalated to ‘Are you telling me you don’t have any weed?’ Then weed escalated to crack, and crack to the dead prostitute,” Chanda Crutcher said describing the interaction with police. According to his mother, Caleb is an honor student and star-athlete who has never been in trouble. “Fight or flight. What if my child had ran... this would be a much different narrative.”