UAB established uterus transplant program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama hospital is offering a program meant to help women who are struggling to get pregnant.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine established the first uterus transplant program in the Southeast.
The program will provide women with uterine factor infertility an innovative options for child-bearing using donor organs. Uterine factor infertility is known affect as many as 5 percent of reproductive-age women worldwide and was a previously irreversible form of female infertility.
Congenital absence of the uterus is a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), which affects approximately one out of every 4,500 females, and makes it impossible for a woman to get pregnant.
The new program is led by Paige Porrett, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of surgery in the UAB Division of Transplantation and Comprehensive Transplant Institute.
UAB is the first program in the U.S. to offer uterus transplantation outside of a clinical research trial, and is one of the very few centers in the world accepting new patients.
