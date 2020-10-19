Monte Sano homeowners say Save the Green Space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Land Trust Of North Alabama is working on a big project.
They want to create a $4 million Nature Discovery Center, but some homeowners in Huntsville say they want the organization to hit the road and discover somewhere else.
Monte Sano Nature Preserve is filled with more than 500 acres of trees and wildlife.
Some of the homeowners who live in this area are worried. You’ve heard the saying, “If you build it, people will come.”
The last thing they want in their neighborhood is a 10,000 square foot facility with a big parking lot. They want to preserve this area and keep it as it is.
This is not the first time some of these homeowners have fought to protect this land.
Homeowners WAFF spoke with on Monte Sano say in the 1980s a developer wanted to purchase a big portion of this area and cut down these trees in order to build apartments.
The homeowners came together, donated money, worked with the city and the Land Trust to purchase all 547 acres. In the end, they were able to persuade the developer to go somewhere else.
“In the mid-80s there was a large group of concerned citizens who went door to door, boots on the ground trying to raise money to preserve what is now called the Monte Sano preserve,” said Barbara Gasper."
On the land trust of North Alabama’s website there’s a survey and information about “exploring the possibility of creating a nature discovery center,” their preferred location is on the exact same preserve.
Members of the group ‘Save Monte Sano Greenspace’ say they’re once again fighting for people to leave this space alone.
“A promise was made 30 plus years ago to the folks who donated that this land would be preserved. First and foremost the promise needs to be kept,” said Suzie Sanders.
The Land trust of North Alabama outlines a proposal on their website including photos of what they want to have created in North Alabama.
“Our opposition is not to the project. It’s to the location and it is a preserve. It was purchased to be preserved and they have other options. They have property within all of North Alabama think five different counties they have property,” said Sanders.
“We all feel that now bringing a commercial designation into the neighborhood and in anyway damaging the slopes can cause water problems down into Fagan Creek and just a lot of additional traffic on the road and people enjoy it for being natural. Not to have a paved parking lot,” Gasper added.
WAFF spoke with the executive director of Land Trust of North Alabama, she said she’s aware of some of the opposition, but nothing is set in stone yet.
If you want to reach out to a member of the Monte Sano Greenspace group, you can contact them at montesanogreen@gmail.com
