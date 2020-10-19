Raising money for Mammography Assistance Program; Pink Pumpkin Run goes virtual

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, many organizations are getting creative in order to raise money and awareness.
This year the The foundation for Marshall Medical Centers is going virtual for their 11th Annual Pink Pumpkin Run.
For the past ten years Amy Wills has participated in the Pink Pumpkin Run hosted by The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers.
The run is a fundraiser to help provide mammograms for women who cannot afford them.
This year, Wills said things will be different, but believes it is still important to host.
“I did the virtual run yesterday with my husband and great friend. We just found it a great day to be outside, the temperatures were perfect for running and we had to kind of imagine adrenaline that there were thousands around us, but we did our best and had a great time," said Wills.
The Foundation for Marshall County Medical Centers Director Andrea Oliver said they have 500 people registered for the event, so far.
“The numbers are a little bit lower this year because we were shut down for elective procedures, but typically we provide about 300 to 400 a year. Around 20 percent of those women have to come back because there is something that shows up on those mammograms," said Oliver.
Oliver said money raised last year helped purchase a Trident Breast Imaging System for Marshall Medical Centers mammography department, which helps with early detection.
As for participants like Wills, she said she is hopeful that people will show their support or give back to help those in need.
“I also volunteer my time. I find that to be of value. I have lots of time, two days a week here at the cancer center to do whatever I can in the background like filing to free up the nurses and doctors to be more available to the patients because that’s their expertise," said Wills.
If you would like to participate in the Pink Pumpkin Run, you have until October 28th.
