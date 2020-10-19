Police searching for suspect who indecently exposed himself in Decatur mall

Police searching for suspect who indecently exposed himself in Decatur mall
Decatur Mall on Beltline Rd. (Source: Decatur Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 19, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 5:36 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police are searching for a man who indecently exposed himself in the Decatur Mall Monday afternoon.

According to Decatur police, a man was at Belk inside of the mall on Beltline Road when he began to flash shoppers.

WAFF was told the suspect was also publicly performing a sex act on himself.

The suspect ran before Police officers were able to find him.

If you have any information, please call the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4600.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.