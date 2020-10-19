Morgan County DA ramp-up jury trials to get through dockets

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The legal system is trying to play catch-up on an already bogged down system and the COVID-19 shutdown didn’t help.
This week alone, the Morgan County District Attorney’s office is trying four murder cases that all date back to 2017.
With Jury trials in the county resuming a few weeks ago, DA Scott Anderson says, they’re already making progress.
“It’ll put a big dent in the cases that piled up when we weren’t able to function because of the virus," Anderson explained.
Anderson tells me they’re hoping to complete up to seven cases a week, from murder cases down to small crimes.
He says they’re bringing jurors in in small groups to maintain public health guidelines, and says it’s crucial to get these cases up and running.
“If we do practice social distancing, which we are. And we do wear masks, which we are. We substantially reduce the risk that we endure every day. We’re not adding to that burden in their lives in that respect," Anderson said.
Anderson says justice needs to be served, while keeping jurors and other courthouse staff safe.
“It’s not just important, it’s vital," Anderson said.
