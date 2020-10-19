Marshall County election officials encourage everyone to register to vote on last day

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You only have a few hours left to register to vote in next month’s election!
Marshall County Absentee Election Manager Angie Johnson said they have been busy getting people registered to vote.
She said this particular election, a lot more people are voting absentee due to the Coronavirus.
“With the Secretary of State allowing the state of emergency of the Coronavirus as a reason to avoid large crowds, we do have a large number that are coming in wanting to avoid the polls because of the Coronavirus," said Johnson.
Johnson said so far, the Marshall County Circuit Clerk have sent out over 2,200 applications and have received 1,600 ballots back.
To help process the ballots, Johnson said the office had to hire additional staff.
“The Cares Act did open up a part-time position, so we have one girl that comes in once a week to help us with our filing and mail for that particular day," said Johnson.
For voters who would like to vote absentee, there are two options. You can come to the courthouse in person, or you can mail in your ballot.
“When we do receive the affidavits that holds the ballot, we are looking to see that it has been filled out, the reason for absentee, the address and date of birth and that it is signed, and the name is printed. It also has to have two witnesses and a notary," said Johnson.
If you didn’t get an opportunity to register to vote in person, you still have time. You may register online at AlabamaVotes.gov until midnight.
