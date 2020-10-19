Madison Co. commissioner: confederate statue may be moved soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A piece of history honoring confederate soldiers in Huntsville may soon be relocated.
We’ve learned Sunday the statue in front of the Madison County courthouse may soon have a new home at the Maple Hill Cemetery.
County commissioner Roger Jones expects the statue will be moved in the next several days.
The Madison County Commission asked a state committee back in June to grant them permission to move the statue, but we’ve been told that permission was never granted.
That’s because there’s a state law in place to protect statues that have been standing for over 40 years.
“There is no evidence it stands for slavery,” Ed Kennedy with the Heritage Protection of North Alabama said.
The Heritage Protection of North Alabama was started this summer. Its goal is to protect statues from being moved, like the one outside the county courthouse.
But David Person has a much different opinion.
“They were fighting for the confederacy which meant they were fighting for the continued legalization of slavery.” David Person with the Move the Monument Campaign said.
Kennedy tells us the statue represents a gravestone of his confederate solider ancestors.
“A lot of people cant separate the reasons between the wars between the states and the reason the soldiers fought. Two different reasons, they were not fighting the for slavery, the average soldier and the majority of them were fighting for liberty," Kennedy said.
But David Person with the Move the Monumnet Campaign says he can’t see anything but white supremacy, and that all confederate soldiers were fighting to keep that system in place.
“That was their objective. it doesn’t matter what I think individually as a soldier in any Army. Ultimately I’m at the service of the agenda of the generals and the political entities that are directing and funding that Army," Person said.
Kennedy says if local officials move it, they will be breaking the law and conceding.
“They’ve taken a knee to black lives matter and so the radicals have won round one on this. Black lives matter is guilty of this, they’ve slimed the soldiers because they don’t like the reasons for the war," Kennedy said.
Person says he’ll be glad to see it moved, but that it’s just the first step in fixing a problem.
“Any commemoration of the confederacy or its leaders besmirches the overall brand and atmosphere of this city,” Person said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.