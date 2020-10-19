Kegs run dry at local brewery

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur’s only brewery is closing it’s doors this Halloween, for good.
Like many other local businesses, the brewery was hit hard by COVID-19.
For customer Matthew Gardner, he said this place is more than just his favorite place to hang out.
“I am a Huntsville native and through a series of events I ended up back in Decatur about a year ago. I immediately made a close connection with the bartenders," Gardner said.
According to Gardner, he found out like some of the other customers when the brewery posted their closing on Facebook.
On Monday, Gardner said he came to grab a beer and talk with his friends in the brewery while he still can.
Stool neighbor Tony Bell found out they were closing while our crews were there.
He said he’s not only losing the place he goes to after work, but the friends he’s made while there.
“These people here are top notch. Very friendly, very accommodating, family oriented, order out bring your food here and eat. It’s just a real nice atmosphere," Bell said.
The owner of Josie’s, a neighboring restaurant said in a statement, “It’s unfortunate that they are having to shut. All of us small businesses hate to see that happen to anyone.”
Last call for the Cross Eyed Owl Brewing Company will be October 31st.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.